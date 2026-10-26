Is DeVonta Smith Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7)

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their No. 1 receiver in Week 7 of the NFL season, as DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles ruled out WR DeVonta Smith for Monday night’s game vs. Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

Smith has been dealing with a hamstring issue all season long, and he played through it in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, catching seven of his 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown. Despite that, Smith played a season-low 65.6 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and it appears he aggravated the issue since that game.

“I just want him to continue to get better," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Smith when asked if the team was planning to shut him down. "We’ll see where that goes. He works extremely hard. Nobody takes care of their body like DeVonta Smith. He is such a good example to everybody of how to take care of yourself. He’s the first one in here getting treatment and doing his prehab before practice. Sometimes the process doesn’t always produce the results you want, but that’s what you can control, and that’s what’s ultimately going to make you be the best that you can be. It’s been unfortunate there, but we’ll see where he is. I do love how he goes about his business, and regardless of the outcome, I know DeVonta Smith well enough that he’ll continue to go through his process, and that’s what’s made him the player that he has been.”

Through four appearances this season, Smith has 41 targets, 26 catches, 310 receiving yards and two scores. With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles are turning to Tanner McKee at quarterback, and it certainly doesn't help him that Smith can't play.

The Eagles are also without Dontayvion Wicks in Week 7, which should give extra reps to rookie Makai Lemon and undrafted free agent Darius Cooper.

If you're looking to bet on the Eagles in the prop market on Monda.y, I have a prop for their passing game even with Smith sidelined.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tanner McKee OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-116)

McKee threw 45 passes in Philly’s Week 6 loss to Carolina, and he could have another big workload through the air against Dallas in Week 7.

The Eagles have been extremely banged up in the running game with Saquon Barkley missing the last two games and Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby both on injured reserve. The Eagles’ offense has been a mess (32nd in the NFL in yards per play), so there’s a good chance it ends up playing from behind on Monday night.

Philly was clearly confident enough in McKee to let him spin it against Carolina, and the Dallas pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 32nd in EPA/Pass and in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards allowed entering Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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