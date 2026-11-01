Is DeVonta Smith Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders in NFL Week 8)

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be short-handed once again in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, as star wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for the second game in a row.

Smith has dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the 2026 season, appearing in just four games. He returned in a Week 6 loss to Carolina, but it appears he aggravated the injury to the point where he can't suit up.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) listed out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

With Smith and Dontayvion Wicks banged up, the Eagles are going to turn to Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon and Hollywood Brown at receiver in Week 8. It's not ideal for backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who has played decently in place of Jalen Hurts the last two weeks.

Smith's injury seems to have lingered all season, and it's hard to put a timetable on his return, especially with the Eagles currently on the outskirts of the playoff mix. Philly is on a five-game losing streak and in third place in a bad NFC East.

Overall, Smith has played in just four games, but he's had a huge role when he's been out there, catching 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

With the star wideout sidelined, I'm targeting tight end Dallas Goedert in the prop market on Sunday night.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Commanders in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Goedert OVER 5+ Receptions (-150)

To open this season, Goedert had five targets, four catches, 77 yards and a pair of scores against this Washington defense, and he could be one of the main targets once again on Sunday night.

Over the last two weeks with McKee at quarterback, Goedert has been targeted 15 times, catching 11 passes for 109 yards. On top of that, he’s picked up four or more catches in every game he’s been able to finish (Goedert left Week 2 early with an injury).

The Commanders have really struggled to guard the tight end position, allowing the second-most touchdown receptions (eight) and the seventh-most yards (441) in six games. So, the Eagles may look Goedert’s way even more, especially after his big game against Washington in Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .