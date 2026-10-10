Is DeVonta Smith Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5)

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the second week in a row. Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star receiver also missed the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Smith has gotten off to a great start in the 2026 season, catching 19 of his 27 targets for 235 yards and a score in three games. He's the clear No. 1 option in this passing game when healthy, and his absence downgrades a Philly attack that had less than 100 passing yards without him in Week 4.

It's unclear how long Smith will be sidelined, as it appears he's currently week-to-week. Originally, Smith was expected to have a "multi-week" absence with the injury.

The Eagles will turn to tight end Dallas Goedert and receivers Darius Cooper, Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks for expanded workloads in Week 5.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting them in the prop market with Smith sidelined.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dontayvion Wicks Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Jaguars, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite touchdown scorer props , and he’s eyeing Dontayvion Wicks with Smith out.

With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) banged up for the Eagles this week, Dontayvion Wicks could take over as the primary option in the passing game. He has already racked up 197 yards and a touchdown, serving as the team's deep option.

The Jaguars' secondary has allowed plenty of yards, but they have locked things down in the red zone. Maybe that means the best chance for the Eagles to score is to try to connect on a deep throw before they even get to the red zone? That's where Wicks could step up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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