Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 6)

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith has not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, but he's off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Smith's return is a huge boost for the Eagles, as they're already down Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts in this matchup.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring, toe) not listed on injury report for Week 6. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

Barkley (hamstring) did not play in Week 5 and Hurts is now on injured reserve with a blood clot in his calf. So, the Eagles are starting Tanner McKee at quarterback for the first time in the 2026 season.

Smith has played 93.4 percent of the Eagles' snaps in his three games in 2026, catching 19 of his 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown. While the former first-round pick has played well in 2026, the Eagles have one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 30th in EPA/Play.

Since Smith is off the injury report, he should have a major role on Sunday against a Carolina team that allows the sixth-most yards per play in the NFL this season.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Smith in the prop market with McKee under center.

Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet vs. Panthers in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions (-135)

Through three games, Smith is averaging nine targets and nearly seven catches per matchup. So, even with McKee under center, I don't expect that volume to change too much in Week 6.

The Eagles star has three, 10 and six catches in his three games, and he should be featured with Barkley out of the lineup on Sunday.

The Carolina defense is just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and McKee has made a start in his NFL career before, so he isn't just getting thrown into the fire on Sunday. I think there's a solid floor for Smith, especially if the Eagles (underdogs on Sunday) fall behind.

I'll take the OVER on Smith's receptions rather than relying on any of his yardage props in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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