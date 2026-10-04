Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Eagles in NFL Week 4)

The Philadelphia Eagles are down multiple key pieces in their passing offense on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, as wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert have been ruled out.

Smith is set to miss his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury, and it appears he'll miss more than just one week.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (knee) listed out for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

Smith reportedly could miss multiple games, which would be a massive blow to this Philly offense. The Eagles are just 22nd in EPA/Play and 25th in EPA/Pass with Smith suiting up for their first three games.

The former Heisman Trophy winner played in every one of the Eagles' offensive snaps in Week 3, and he's played in 93.4 percent of them this season. So, there isn't an easy way to replace Smith in this offense, especially with A.J. Brown now in New England.

Through three games, Smith has 19 receptions (on 27 targets) for 235 yards and one score. He caught six passes for 65 yards on eight targets in Week 3.

The Eagles are underdogs in this matchup with the Rams, and they'll likely lean on Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon as their top options at receiver.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on this Philly offense in Week 4.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Rams in Week 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Hurts UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Jalen Hurts had a strong start to the 2026 season, easily clearing this line in wins over Washington and Tennessee.

However, he struggled in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, completing just 16 of 25 passes for 153 yards. With Smith sidelined, I can't imagine that the Eagles plan to attack mainly through the air against a Rams defense that is No. 9 in the NFL in EPA/Play and No. 6 in EPA/Pass.

Hurts may be limited with how often his receivers get open, and the Eagles may try to slow this game down with Hurts and Saquon Barkley on the ground. I think he's a clear fade candidate without his No. 1 receiver and his starting tight end.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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