A hamstring injury has limited Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to just four games in the 2026 season, but he was able to practice out of the team's bye week ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith is officially off the injury report for Week 11 and expected to play, a major boost to a Philly offense that is starting backup quarterback Joe Milton.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

While Smith has struggled to stay healthy in the 2026 season -- he has not played since Week 6 -- the star wideout has 26 catches on 41 targets in his four games, racking up 310 receiving yards and two scores.

He has not played a game with Milton under center, but Smith should be pretty active in this offense as the Eagles look to snap a seven-game skid. Sunday's game is one of the first times this season that both Smith and Saquon Barkley are off the injury report and expected to play.

So, can Smith get going on Sunday against a Pittsburgh defense that is 12th in the NFL in EPA/Play this season?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the former Heisman Trophy winner in Week 11.

Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet vs. Steelers in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DeVonta Smith OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)

This is just the second game this season that Smith will play in without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles forced him the ball quite a bit with Tanner McKee at quarterback in Week 6.

Smith finished that game with seven catches for 75 yards and a score on 14 targets, and he's averaging 6.5 catches per game this season. So, I don't mind the OVER on his receptions prop, even with Milton at quarterback.

The Eagles are likely going to find ways to get Smith touches in space, and he's picked up six or more receptions in three of his four games. It's also worth noting that the former first-round pick has played 86.1 percent of Philly's snaps in his four games, so he should be on the field quite a bit on Sunday.

Smith is by far the top pass catcher in this Eagles offense when he's on the field.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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