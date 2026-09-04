Diamondbacks vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Houston Astros welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series starting on Friday night.

Houston has been heating up recently, winning two straight, four of five, and six of its last eight games. On the flip side, Arizona lost three in a row prior to a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Astros on Friday, Sept. 4.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-186)

Astros -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +109

Astros -131

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-12, 5.08 ERA)

Astros: Cristian Javier (1-5, 6.45 ERA)

Merrill Kelly has bounced back nicely from allowing six runs in two straight starts. He then yielded three runs in 5.2 innings against the Cubs and threw seven shutout innings in San Francisco last time out.

Cristian Javier has done enough to keep the Astros in games since returning to the rotation, but Houston is still winless in his last five games. He’s allowed 15 runs in 23.1 innings in that span.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SCHN

Diamondbacks record: 74-67

Astros record: 72-69

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Merrill Kelly OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+144)

Merrill Kelly has struggled with his command over the last month or so. He’s issued at least three walks in each of his last six starts, including four walks in four of those games.

I’ll take these nice +144 odds for Kelly to issue a few free passes again tonight in Houston.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros are looking to keep rolling after taking three of four from the White Sox to begin their homestand. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks just lost three in a row before a 1-0 victory over the Phillies. Arizona has scored a total of five runs in those four games.

Merrill Kelly silenced the Giants last time out, but struggled in his previous three starts. HE also allowed six runs on nine hits in three innings in his last start against Houston last year.

The Astros should be able to put up enough runs to outscore the struggling Arizona offense tonight.

Pick: Astros -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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