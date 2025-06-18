Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 18
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, but bounced back with yet another comeback win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was their MLB-leading 22nd comeback of the season.
The two teams will now face each other for the second time in a three-game set on Wednesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague showdown.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-190)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -110
- Blue Jays -110
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-120)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Dbacks.TV, TVA Sports
- Diamondbacks Record: 36-36
- Blue Jays Record: 39-33
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-3, 6.27 ERA)
- Toronto: Eric Lauer, LHP (2-1, 2.37 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Ernie Clement Home Run (+800) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Ernie Clement to hit a home run:
Ernie Clement mashes against lefties this season. He has a .725 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers, and all four of his home runs in 2025 have come against lefties. Tonight, he and the Blue Jays will take on a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has a 6.27 ERA on the season and has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched. The Diamondbacks' bullpen has also allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the second-highest rate in the Majors.
This is a great spot to take a shot on Clement hitting a dinger at +800.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers may not respect the Blue Jays, but I certainly do. I broke down why I'm backing them in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
Despite how hot the Blue Jays have been over the past month, the oddsmakers and bettors refuse to give them respect. Tonight, their hot lineup against the pitchers of the Diamondbacks is a nightmare for Arizona.
The Blue Jays' offense ranks fifth in the Majors in OPS (.761) over the past 30 days, and now they get to face Eduardo Rodriguez with a 6.27 ERA and a Diamondbacks' bullpen that has the fourth-highest ERA in the Majors at 5.24.
Pick: Blue Jays -108
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
