Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 25

The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, and they need a win to pull out a split.

Arizona has won back-to-back games, hanging nine runs on the Cards on Wednesday to get to 41-39 in the 2026 season. Thursday’s game marks the official halfway point of the season for the D-Backs, who are in third place in the loaded NL West.

Zac Gallen (6.10 ERA) is looking to turn around his terrible June on Thursday, and he’ll take on St. Louis’ Michael McGreevy (3.35 ERA), who hasn’t put up impressive advanced numbers so far in 2026.

Oddsmakers have the Cardinals favored to win this game at home, but which starter should we trust?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on June 25.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-186)

Cardinals -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks: +113

Cardinals: -136

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -114)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Zac Gallen (3-6, 6.10 ERA)

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.35 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, DBACKS.TV/Cardinals.TV

Diamondbacks record: 41-39

Cardinals record: 42-36

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+486)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Walker is worth a look against Arizona:

St. Louis Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker came out of the gate on fire in the 2026 season, but his power numbers have cooled off a bit in the last two months.

Walker still has 18 home runs this season (including 12 against right-handed pitching), and he’s hitting .290 with a .864 OPS. Walker’s batting average has jumped to .318 over the last week, and I think he’s a solid bet against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen on Thursday.

Gallen has allowed 13 home runs in 16 starts in 2026, posting a 6.10 ERA. He’s allowed at least three earned runs in six straight starts, so the St. Louis offense should make some noise in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

The Cardinals are just 7-8 with McGreevy on the mound this season, but I’m buying them to win this game at home.

The D-Backs are five games under .500 on the road this season, and Gallen simply hasn’t been good in 2026, especially in his recent starts. The veteran right-hander allowed nine runs in his last outing and has a 7.76 ERA in 10 starts since May 1.

He ranks in the eighth percentile in expected ERA and the first percentile in expected batting average against this season, leading Arizona to a 6-10 record in his 16 appearances.

Now, McGreevy is no better – he ranks in the seventh percentile in expected ERA and the third percentile in expected BAA – but the St. Louis offense is the difference here.

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while Arizona is 23rd, and St. Louis has the ninth-best batting average in 2026. That is important since Gallen has given up a whopping 105 hits in 79.2 innings of work this season.

I’ll gladly take the Cards to win this series finale at home.

Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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