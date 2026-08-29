Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29 (Game 1)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants have a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 29, starting with Game 1 at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The Giants may end up starting reliever Anthony Molina (who tossed 4.1 innings in his last outing) as an opener in a bullpen game in Game 1, but the team has yet to officially announce a starter.

Meanwhile, the D-Backs are rolling with veteran Merrill Kelly (5.35 ERA) for the 25th time this season.

Kelly ranks in the first percentile in both expected ERA and expected batting average against this season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that oddsmakers have set this game as a pick’em on Saturday afternoon.

The D-Backs are just a half game back of the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the NL, and a sweep of this doubleheader would put them in a great spot to at least keep pace (and potentially overtake the Padres) on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a prop bet to consider and my prediction for Game 1 of this doubleheader.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+153)

Giants +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks: -104

Giants: -104

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Merrill Kelly (8-12, 5.35 ERA)

San Francisco: TBA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): DBACKS.TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Diamondbacks record: 72-64

Giants record: 55-80

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+471)

Can Rafael Devers get to 30 homers in the 2026 season?

Here’s an excerpt from today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props column at SI – that explains why Devers is a great bet to make it happen:

San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers has been on a mini hot streak, homering three times in the last week while batting .308.

Devers is up to 29 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s crushed right-handed pitching, posting a .284 batting average, a .948 OPS and 24 of his home runs.

So, I don’t mind taking him against the Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Merrill Kelly, who has given up 26 home runs in 24 appearances this season while posting a 5.35 ERA. Kelly has an expected ERA for 7.18 this season (first percentile in MLB), and Devers has some solid numbers against him in his career, homering once while also picking up a pair of doubles.

I’ll bet on Devers staying hot as the Giants look to play spoiler to the D-Backs’ playoff push.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

If you’re going to consider betting on the Giants this season, it has to be at home.

San Francisco is just three games under .500 at Oracle Park, but it’s 22 games under .500 on the road.

The Giants split the first two games of this series, and I don’t mind them in a bullpen game since their pen (4.24 ERA) is very similar to Arizona’s (4.14 ERA) this season. The biggest issue for the Giants has been their offense, which ranks just 20th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026.

But that should change against Kelly, who has a 7.18 expected ERA and has allowed five or more runs in three of his starts this month. The D-Backs are just 9-15 with the veteran right-hander on the mound in 2026.

I don’t trust Arizona to win Kelly’s outings, especially since they’ve lost five of his last six appearances.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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