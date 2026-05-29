Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Padres-Nationals, Tigers-White Sox, and More)

We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us as teams across the Majors are settling into their weekend series.

If you want to place a few bets today, you're in the right spot. I have bets on three different games for tonight's action, so let's dive into them.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nationals -117 vs. Padres

White Sox -105 vs. Tigers

Diamondbacks/Mariners OVER 7 (-120)

Padres vs. Nationals Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Nationals against the Padres tonight:

Today's National League showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres is a battle between one of the hottest offenses in the Majors and one of the coldest. The Nationals rank second in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 120, while the Padres rank dead last in that time frame at 72. In terms of OPS, the Nationals are sitting at .783, and the Padres are at .596.

The Padres may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Lucas Giolito (2.70 ERA) on the mound against Paxton Schultz (5.30 ERA), but based on the offensive numbers, I won't hesitate to back the Nationals.

Pick: Nationals -117

Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction

We have a very similar situation to Padres-Nationals in today's Tigers vs. White Sox game. The White Sox are fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Tigers are 8th in that metric. Just like the game above, Troy Melton (1.59) gives the Tigers the advantage in starting pitching over Erick Fedde (5.47 ERA) of the White Sox, but the offensive numbers are too hard to ignore, especially with Chicago at home.

Pick: White Sox -105

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Prediction

I'm surprised to see such a low total in tonight's interleague matchup. Zac Gallen's ERA is nothing to write home about, at 4.80, and George Kirby has had a strong season, but his 3.54 ERA isn't exactly elite either. Meanwhile, both offenses are in the top half of the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, especially the Mariners, who come in at eighth in that time frame.

Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's late-night showdown.

Pick: OVER 7 (-120)

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