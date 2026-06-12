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Diamondbacks vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 12

Iain MacMillan|
Bet the Diamondbacks as road underdogs against the Reds on Friday night.
Bet the Diamondbacks as road underdogs against the Reds on Friday night. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

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Arizona DiamondbacksCincinnati Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a tough sweep against the Miami Marlins, and have fallen to .500 on the season at 34-34. They'll try to find their footing this weekend when they take on the 32-35 Cincinnati Reds.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150)
  • Reds +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

  • Diamondbacks -105
  • Reds -115

Total

  • OVER 9.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 9.5 (-105)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

  • Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-2, 2.52 ERA)
  • Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo, LHP (2-1, 5.51 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 12
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
  • Diamondbacks record: 34-34
  • Reds record: 32-35

Diamondbacks vs. Red Best MLB Prop Bet

  • Corbin Carroll OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-109)

Corbin Carroll is one of the best hitters in baseball when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .217 against right-handed pitchers to .410 against left-handed pitchers, along with a slugging percentage of .692. Tonight, he faces a lefty in Nick Lodolo with an ERA of 5.51. Let's bet on Carroll to have a big night.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Diamondbacks as road underdogs:

The time to bet on the Arizona Diamondbacks is when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. They're fourth in the Majors in wRC+ when facing lefties, along with an OPS of .771. Against right-handed pitchers, they're 29th in wRC+ with an OPS of .662. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Nick Lodolo, who has struggled this season and currently has a 5.51 ERA.

That's enough for me to back the Diamondbacks as road underdogs in Cincinnati.

Pick: Diamondbacks -105 via Caesars

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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