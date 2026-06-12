Diamondbacks vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 12
In this story:
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a tough sweep against the Miami Marlins, and have fallen to .500 on the season at 34-34. They'll try to find their footing this weekend when they take on the 32-35 Cincinnati Reds.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150)
- Reds +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -105
- Reds -115
Total
- OVER 9.5 (-115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-2, 2.52 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo, LHP (2-1, 5.51 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 12
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
- Diamondbacks record: 34-34
- Reds record: 32-35
Diamondbacks vs. Red Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corbin Carroll OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-109)
Corbin Carroll is one of the best hitters in baseball when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .217 against right-handed pitchers to .410 against left-handed pitchers, along with a slugging percentage of .692. Tonight, he faces a lefty in Nick Lodolo with an ERA of 5.51. Let's bet on Carroll to have a big night.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Diamondbacks as road underdogs:
The time to bet on the Arizona Diamondbacks is when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. They're fourth in the Majors in wRC+ when facing lefties, along with an OPS of .771. Against right-handed pitchers, they're 29th in wRC+ with an OPS of .662. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Nick Lodolo, who has struggled this season and currently has a 5.51 ERA.
That's enough for me to back the Diamondbacks as road underdogs in Cincinnati.
Pick: Diamondbacks -105 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets