Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still alive in the NL playoff picture, and they’re eyeing a fifth win in a row on Thursday in a series finale with the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies have the worst record in baseball this season, and they’re set as massive underdogs at home in Thursday’s matinee matchup.

Arizona is three games back of the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card, but both teams have tough finishes to the 2026 regular season. So, there is a world where the D-Backs can get into the playoffs, but they have to keep this winning streak alive to do so.

On Thursday, lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is on the mound for the 32nd time for the D-Backs this season, and they’ve already won 22 of his outings, including one against Colorado. He’ll take on Rockies right-hander Tanner Gordon (6.01 ERA), who has earned a win in just one start all season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West battle on Sept. 24.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-120)

Rockies +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks: -193

Rockies: +159

Total

10 (Over -109/Under -111)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (15-7, 2.89 ERA)

Colorado: Tanner Gordon (1-5, 6.01 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV/DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record: 84-74

Rockies record: 57-101

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Tanner Gordon UNDER 14.5 Outs Recorded (+103)

Gordon has worked as both a starter and a reliever this season, which has led to some lower pitch count games in 2026.

He’s failed to get through five innings in each of his outings this month, allowing 28 hits and 16 runs in just 11.2 innings of work (12.34 ERA). The Rockies right-hander has cleared 14.5 outs in the majority of his starts, but I have a hard time betting on him given his recent performance.

Plus, Gordon has only reached the 90-pitch threshold in two games all season long. I think the UNDER is worth a look at plus money on Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

The Rockies have the worst record in MLB, and I don’t expect that to change with Gordon on the mound.

Colorado has won just three of his starts this season, and the right-hander sits in the 19th percentile in expected ERA and the 12th percentile in expected BAA.

E-Rod’s advanced numbers aren’t much better, he ranks in the 39th percentile in expected ERA, but the D-Backs have dominated in outings, going 22-9 this season.

There is a massive motivation factor for Arizona, as a win on Thursday could keep it in the mix for a playoff spot this season.

I’m not going to overthink this one, as Arizona is now 8-4 against the Rockies this season with six of those wins coming by two or more runs.

Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-193 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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