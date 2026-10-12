Is DJ Moore Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams in NFL Week 5)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore aggravated his shoulder injury in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, causing him to miss a ton of practice time in the lead up to Week 5.

Moore did not participate in the first two sessions of the week before logging a limited session on Saturday. He has a long consecutive games streak (over 90 games) and may try to suit up to keep that intact.

Officially, Moore is listed as questionable against the Los Angeles Rams.

DJ Moore (shoulder) will be questionable for Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 10, 2026

Moore originally suffered an AC joint injury in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, failing to record a catch in that matchup. After going for 100 yards in Week 1, Moore has just seven catches for 78 yards in his last two games.

He went down in Week 4 and Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir were the biggest beneficiaries on offense. Josh Palmer has been ruled out for Buffalo on Monday, so it's already short-handed at receiver.

Even if Moore plays, he may be limited since he was able to practice so little this week. So, I'm eyeing another Buffalo pass catcher in the prop market for my favorite play on Monday night.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Rams in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+250)

Even if Moore is able to play on Monday, Coleman could have a big role in this Buffalo offense after a breakout showing in Week 4.

The former second-round pick has not had the most impressive NFL career to date, but he’s coming off a monster six-catch, 116-yard game against New England where he scored his first touchdown of the season.

Moore (shoulder) has not been the same since going down in Week 2, and that’s opened the door for Coleman to play over 74 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in two of his four games.

Coleman is a big-play threat, and he has at least six catches in both of the games where Moore was injured. I don’t mind him at this price in what could be a shootout on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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