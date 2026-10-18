Is DK Metcalf Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 6)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf popped up on the injury report with an illness ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The star receiver was initially listed as questionable, but Pittsburgh removed him from the injury report on Saturday, putting him in position to start and play a considerable role on Sunday. After all, Metcalf has played nearly every snap (95.5 percent) for the Steelers offense in 2026.

Steelers have added TE Pat Freiermuth (calf) to the injury report and he is now questionable for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. Additionally, WR DK Metcalf (illness) has been removed from the injury report and will not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2026

Pittsburgh (3-2) is favored on the road on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and Metcalf's presence will be a major boost for an offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play, success rate and EPA/Pass. The Steelers are averaging 5.3 yards per play (17th in the NFL), but Metcalf has struggled to get going this season.

The former second-round pick had 115 receiving yards in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, though it's his only big game in 2026. Metcalf has 19 receptions (on 37 targets) for just 225 total yards and one score. He has just two games with at least 40 receiving yards in 2026.

Now that he's expected expected to play in Week 6, Metcalf is an interesting player to consider in the prop market against Tampa Bay.

Best DK Metcalf Prop Bet vs. Buccaneers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DK Metcalf UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-158)

This season, Metcalf has 19 catches in five games, even though he's been targeted 37 times by Aaron Rodgers.

The star receiver has just one game with more than 4.5 receptions, making him a tough bet against a Tampa Bay defense that is 15th in the league in EPA/Pass.

The Steelers are far from an explosive team, ranking 23rd in EPA/Play, 25th in EPA/Pass and 22nd in success rate through five weeks. That has limited Metcalf's ceiling, and he's coming off a season-low four targets in Week 5.

Even though Metcalf has played 95.5 percent of the snaps for the Steelers this season, he has four games with four or fewer catches and 40 or fewer receiving yards. I'll gladly fade him in the prop market in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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