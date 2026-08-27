Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Atlanta Braves look to sweep away the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

After sweeping the Rockies and Pirates, the Dodgers could find themselves on the other end of the broom tonight. They’ve dropped the first two games of this series both by one run, 4-3 and 6-5.

It should be a great pitching matchup with Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to face off against Chris Sale.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers +1.5 (-217)

Braves -1.5 (+177)

Moneyline

Dodgers +111

Braves -119

Total

6.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has allowed a total of three runs on 12 hits in 18 innings across his last three starts after yielding three runs in eight innings against the Red Sox to open the month.

Chris Sale has thrown five straight quality starts since the All-Star break for the Braves, allowing a total of nine runs in 37 innings (2.19 ERA) in that span.

Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, BravesVsn, FS1

Dodgers record: 80-53

Braves record: 78-55

Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+150)

Ozzie Albies is on a little hot stretch here, going 7 for 16 with two runs scored and two RBI in his last four games. He went OVER 1.5 HRR in all four of those contests, and has gone 3 for 7 with a run and two RBI so far in this series.

I’ll take this +150 price for Albies to keep that up in the series finale tonight.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves have Chris Sale on the mound as they go for the sweep of the Dodgers.

Los Angeles was unable to do much against Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver so far this series, ending a six-game winning streak for the Dodgers – granted, those victories came against the Rockies and Pirates.

The Dodgers are also just 23-19 vs. LHP (57-34 vs. RHP) on the season, and the Braves have won four straight meetings against Los Angeles.

Pick: Braves -119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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