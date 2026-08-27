Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Royals-Blue Jays, Brewers-Mets, Dodgers-Braves)

The MLB schedule slows down on Thursday with just seven games on the docket, two in the afternoon and five at night.

I’m targeting a trio of favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Aug. 27.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas City Royals (-105) at Toronto Blue Jays

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-105) at New York Mets

Atlanta Braves (-119) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Kansas City Royals (-105) at Toronto Blue Jays

The Royals saw their winning streak come to an end last night, but they have a chance to keep playing spoiler in Toronto tonight.

Noah Cameron has been fantastic for the Royals as of late. He threw a one-hit shutout two starts ago then allowed two hits in five shutout frames against the Tigers last time out.

On the flip side, Spencer Arrighetti struggled in his Blue Jays debut last week, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings of relief against the Yankees. The former Astros starter had missed nearly a month due to injury.

I’ll take the Royals in essentially a pick’em spot given that advantage on the mound.

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-105) at New York Mets

The Brewers bounced back for a big 8-1 win last night after Dustin May left the game in the first inning due to injury. They’ll now have their ace on the mound as they go for the series win at Citi Field.

Jacob Misiorowski shut down the Dodgers and Braves in his last two starts, so he shouldn’t have an issue against this Mets lineup. He allowed one unearned run against the Mets just over a month ago.

It’ll be Sean Manaea for the Mets, who has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts.

The moneyline price on Milwaukee is coming down to a bettable number, but I’ll go with the run line to get it close to even money.

Atlanta Braves (-119) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Braves have Chris Sale on the mound as they go for the sweep of the Dodgers.

Los Angeles was unable to do much against Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver so far this series, ending a six-game winning streak for the Dodgers – granted, those victories came against the Rockies and Pirates.

The Dodgers are also just 23-19 vs. LHP (57-34 vs. RHP) on the season, and the Braves have won four straight meetings against Los Angeles.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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