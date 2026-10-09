Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1 Opening Odds (Milwaukee Set as Slight Home Favorite)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are set to face each other in the NLCS for the second straight year.

The Dodgers are hoping to experience deja vu, as they swept the Brewers in four straight games en route to their second straight World Series victory. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will hope to avenge last year's sweep and advance to the World Series for only the second time in franchise history.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for Game 1 on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 1 Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+173)

Brewers +1.5 (-212)

Moneyline

Dodgers -107

Brewers -112

Total

6 (Over -112/Under -108)

While the starting pitcher for the Dodgers has yet to be announced, we're likely in for a heck of a pitching matchup between Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers and Tarik Skubal of the Dodgers. That means it's going to be a matchup of this year's likely National League Cy Young winner and the 2024 and 2025 American League Cy Young winner, which explains why the Game 1 total is set at the low mark of six.

These two teams met each other seven times in the regular season this year, with the Brewers holding the 4-3 advantage. Misiorowski started one of those games on August 15, giving up just one earned run while striking out six batters across six innings. Milwaukee would go on to win that game 4-1. Skubal faced the Brewers twice this season, giving up four earned runs in 6.0 innings on April 23, and then he gave up one earned run in six innings on August 16. The Dodgers went 1-1 in his two starts.

Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Series Odds

Dodgers: -160

Brewers: +130

Total Games

Over 4.5 (-750)

Over 5.5 (-175)

Over 6.5 (+205)

Under 4.5 (+550)

Under 5.5 (+145)

Under 6.5 (-245)

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