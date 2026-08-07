Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

A key NL West battle takes place on Friday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game weekend series.

Los Angeles has dropped six games in a row and is in danger of falling out of contention for the best record in the National League if it isn’t able to turn things around over the next few weeks. Both the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers are on winning streaks and have jumped L.A. in the standings.

Meanwhile, the D-Backs have a one-game cushion on the third and final wild card spot in the National League, pushing their run differential to plus-3 so far this season.

On Friday, Arizona is relying on veteran Merrill Kelly (5.04 ERA), who has never earned a win against the Dodgers in his career (0-11 in 17 starts). He’ll match up with Los Angeles youngster Roki Sasaki, who led the Dodgers to a 5-0 record in his starts in July.

Can he snap L.A.’s losing streak on Friday?

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West tilt on Aug. 7.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-109)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -171

Diamondbacks: +159

Total

9 (Over +101/Under -121)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA)

Arizona: Merrill Kelly (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): DBacks.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet L.A.

Dodgers record: 69-46

Diamondbacks record: 61-55

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+478)

Can Ketel Marte break out of a slump tonight? He’s an interesting long shot bet to hit a home run against the Dodgers, and I picked him as one of my three favorite targets in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

Marte has been slumping as of late for the Diamondbacks, hitting just .163 with a .520 OPS over the last two weeks, homering only one time during that stretch.

As a result, the betting market has cooled on him, and his home run prop has inched closer to the +500 territory. This number is pretty favorable even though Marte is in a slump, as he’s gone deep 19 times already in 2026.

The switch-hitting second baseman has done a lot of his damage against right-handed pitching, homering 11 times in 106 games. He’s also fared pretty well against tonight’s starter for Los Angeles – Roki Sasaki – in limited at-bats.

Marte is 1-for-2 with a homer against the young right-hander, and Sasaki (4.64 ERA) has given up 20 home runs in 19 appearances this season.

I’d understand bettors avoiding this prop because of Marte’s recent form, but I think the odds have moved back to a place where he’s at least worth considering on Friday night.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I don’t love either starter in this matchup, so I’m going to take the OVER on Friday night. If you can find an 8.5 out there in the market, I’d jump all over that with Kelly and Sasaki facing off.

Kelly ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA (7.17) and expected batting average against (.305) which is a recipe for disaster against a Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in batting average, OPS, Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and No. 4 in runs scored this season.

The veteran right-hander has seven outings in the 2026 season with five or more runs allowed, and he’s struggled against the Dodgers in his career, going 0-11 with a 5.56 ERA across 17 appearances. Yikes!

Sasaki has better advanced numbers than Kelly – he currently sits in the 44th percentile in expected ERA – but he’s also allowed at least three runs in 11 of his 19 appearances this season.

Both of these teams have bullpens with ERAs over 4.00, so the scoring may continue once these starters exit. The D-Backs are a bottom 10 team in wRC+ and runs scored, but I think they’ll put up enough runs to push this game OVER the total on Friday.

Pick: OVER 9 (+101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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