Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

A massive NL West battle is set for Sunday afternoon, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back on track in their series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles snapped a seven-game skid on Saturday with a 2-1 win, and oddsmakers expect it to continue to win, setting the Dodgers as -141 favorites on Sunday.

The D-Backs hold a wild card spot in the National League right now, and they’ve been money at home (34-25) this season.

On Sunday, they’ll turn to veteran left-handed Eduardo Rodriguez for his 24th start of the season and fourth against L.A. E-Rod has a 2.71 ERA in the 2026 season and has led the D-Backs to a 17-6 record in his 23 outings.

He’ll go up against another lefty in Los Angeles’ Justin Wrobleski, who has an 11-3 record but struggled in his last two outings against the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. Can he get back on track against a division rival?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my game prediction for Sunday’s series finale.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+112)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -141

Diamondbacks: +131

Total

9 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA)

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet LA, DBACKS.TV

Dodgers record: 70-47

Diamondbacks record: 62-56

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andy Pages 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Andy Pages has been red hot for the Dodgers even during this losing streak, hitting .306 over the last two weeks (12 games). He’s picked up 15 hits (three extra-base hits) during that stretch, pushing his season-long average to .270.

Pages has fared well against E-Rod in his career, going 6-for-13 (.462 batting average) with a double, a home run and a 1.231 OPS.

He’s also been better against lefties in the 2026 season, hitting .285 with an .885 OPS. Rodriguez has been solid against the Dodgers, but this is a pretty favorable price for Pages considering he’s hitting almost .500 against the D-Backs lefty in his career.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column why I’m betting on Arizona to at least cover the run line:

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven game skid on Saturday, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks by one run (2-1). Now, they are favored on the road in the series finale between these teams on Sunday.

While the Dodgers are clearly the better team, they haven’t played like it as of late and are facing an Arizona team that is nine games over .500 at home, including a 20-10 record on the run line as home underdogs.

Arizona has lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, and he’s led the team to a 17-6 record in his 23 starts, posting a 2.71 ERA in the process. Now, E-Rod’s advanced numbers are shaky, as he ranks in the 22nd percentile in expected ERA and the 16th percentile in expected BAA, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating L.A. in 2026.

In three starts against the Dodgers, Rodriguez has pitched 17 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) in the process. The D-Backs are 2-1 in those games.

The Dodgers are countering with lefty Justin Wrobleski (3.31 ERA), who has struggled in his last two outings. He’s given up 12 runs and 14 hits in losses to the Chicago Cubs and Seattle, pushing his expected ERA to 4.51, which ranks in the 32nd percentile. Like E-Rod, Wrobleski has an expected BAA in just the 16th percentile this season.

It’s possible the Dodgers have turned a corner and win this series finale, but I love the cushion of taking Arizona on the run line, especially since it has won about 74 percent of Rodriguez’s starts this season.

Pick: D-Backs +1.5 (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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