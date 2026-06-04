Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won two straight against the Arizona Diamondbacks after dropping the first game of their four-game set in the desert.

Shohei Ohtani pitched another gem last night en route to a Dodgers 7-0 victory. Arizona has now lost five of its last six games after getting swept in Seattle.

The Dodgers will turn to southpaw Justin Wrobleski as they look to win yet another series on Thursday night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 4.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

Dodgers -137

Diamondbacks +114

Total

9.0 (Over -107/Under -112)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski has emerged as another weapon in the rotation for the Dodgers. The southpaw allowed five runs in as many innings two starts ago, but allowed just a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in six innings of work last time out.

Ryne Nelson is coming off a tough outing in which he allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 5.1 innings against the Mariners. He made his first start of the season against the Dodgers, yielding four runs on two hits (two home runs) in 4.2 innings.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, ARID

Dodgers record: 40-22

Diamondbacks record: 32-29

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Justin Wrobleski OVER 17.5 Outs (-146)

Wrobleski has been consistently going deep into games this season for the Dodgers. He’s gone OVER 17.5 outs in seven of nine starts, only going under against the Blue Jays back in April and the Brewers two starts ago.

The Diamondbacks’ bats are cold right now, so I don’t see the Snakes getting to the southpaw tonight in Arizona.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I can’t bet against the Dodgers right now, and even more so, I can’t bet on the Diamondbacks.

I understand that Wrobleski isn’t a household name, but he gives the better team the advantage on the mound tonight, and the Diamondbacks have lost Nelson’s last three starts against the Dodgers.

Pick: Dodgers -137

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