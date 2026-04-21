Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet up for the first time this season at Oracle Park on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers just split a four-game set at Coors Field, but they're still 16-6 overall and 7-3 on the road through the first few weeks of the season. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 9-13 and just 3-7 at home.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is making some noise in the NL Cy Young Award market , and he’ll look to build on that tonight in San Francisco.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Tuesday, April 21.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Giants +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dodgers -186

Giants +153

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -133)

Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.10 ERA)

Giants: Landen Roupp (3-1, 2.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSBA

Dodgers record: 16-6

Giants record: 9-13

Dodgers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-103)

Pitching in the World Baseball Classic hasn’t affected Yamamoto, who has OVER 5.5 strikeouts in three of four starts this season, including a seven-punchout effort against the Mets last time out.

The Giants are one of the hardest teams in the league to strike out this season, with just 7.73 per game, but Yamamoto had 4, 7, 10, and 7 strikeouts in his four starts against San Francisco last season. I’d take this and possibly ladder it up at least one or two more strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Giants are thrown right back into the fire against Yamamoto and the Dodgers as they return home from a road trip out East. They were shut out in Washington on Sunday to go 4-5 on that trip.

The Dodgers are showing why they’re the best team in the league with their hot start, and they usually win by margin. I can only look to the Dodgers on the run line tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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