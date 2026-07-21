Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

Zack Wheeler is looking to help the Philadelphia Phillies take the first two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers after his All-Star snub.

Philadelphia was able to hold off a late push by the Dodgers in a 10-7 victory on Monday night.

The Phils have alternated losses and wins in their four games out of the break, with the Dodgers dropping their last two. Los Angeles has now lost five of its last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Tuesday, July 21.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers +1.5 (-193)

Phillies -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Dodgers +102

Phillies -123

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski has been fantastic for the Dodgers this season. He’s gone seven innings in each of his last three starts, allowing a total of six runs in that span. The southpaw allowed just a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in seven innings against the Phillies on May 29.

Zack Wheeler also started on May 29, allowing four runs on five hits (four solo home runs) in six innings against the Dodgers. He’s been a lot better since then, though, allowing 11 ER in 49.1 IP (2.01 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSP, TBS

Dodgers record: 63-38

Phillies record: 56-45

Dodgers vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Zack Wheeler has been a strikeout machine recently, and he should be extra motivated – and rested – after not being selected to participate in the All-Star festivities last week. He’s now had eight days off since throwing six shutout innings in Detroit on July 12.

Wheeler racked up 10 strikeouts in that start, giving him 34 punchouts with double-digit strikeouts in each of his last three outings. He’s also gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in five of six and six of his last eight starts as the veteran has ramped things up after returning from thoracic outlet syndrome.

I’ll back the Phillies right-hander to get at least seven strikeouts tonight, and consider laddering this up to 10 given his recent success.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

In a battle between two of the best pitchers in the NL, I can only look to the UNDER.

Citizens Bank Park still plays small, so we’re seeing a total of nine juiced to the UNDER in this game, but I don’t want to have to worry about any bullpen shenanigans.

Instead, I’ll go with the First 5 Innings UNDER given tonight’s pitching matchup.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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