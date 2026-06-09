Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game set on Tuesday, June 9, and Game 1 features a pretty lopsided pitching matchup.

Pirates ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes is on the mound for the Pirates as he looks to bounce back from a couple of rough outings. Skenes has a 3.09 ERA in the 2026 season, but he’s allowed at least three runs in four straight starts, which is very unlike the former top pick.

Luckily, he and the Pirates are favored on Tuesday against the Dodgers and left-hander Eric Lauer, who has a 5.74 ERA across 10 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers in 2026.

Lauer has given up just three runs in two outings with L.A., but can he hold down a Pirates offense that is sixth in OPS and fifth in runs scored in the 2026 campaign?

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League showdown on Tuesday night.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+153)

Pirates +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -107

Pirates: -112

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.09 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet L.A., MLB.TV

Dodgers record: 42-24

Pirates record: 34-32

Dodgers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+508)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ozuna is worth a look against Lauer:

If you’re looking for a long shot bet on Tuesday, I have a veteran slugger who may be undervalued at +508 in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup.

Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is hitting under .200 with just five home runs this season, but he’s fared a little better against lefties, hitting .235 with a .742 OPS.

The kye for Ozuna is the pitching matchup on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has lefty Eric Lauer (5.74 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up 13 home runs in 10 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers this season. Lauer ranks in just the third percentile in ground-ball percentage, so hitters have easily been able to lift the ball against him in 2026.

Ozuna has crushed Lauer in his career, hitting .545 (6-for-11) with three home runs, four runs batted in and a 1.947 OPS. The Pirates slugger hasn’t been great in 2026, but it’s hard to find a better matchup for him than this one on June 9.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

The Pirates are actually under .500 when Skenes is on the mound this season, but I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for them with Lauer on the mound for Los Angeles.

This season, Lauer ranks in the 11th percentile in expected ERA and the 13th percentile in expected batting average against, allowing three or more runs in five of his 10 outings. Skenes – despite a few rough games – still ranks in the 97th percentile in expected ERA and the 91st percentile in expected batting average against.

The Pirates’ offense has been pretty solid in 2026, ranking ninth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). The Dodgers are No. 1 in that category, but I don’t see them lighting up Skenes, who has allowed just 50 hits in 70.0 innings of work this season.

I lean with Pittsburgh to win outright, especially at this price.

Pick: Pirates Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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