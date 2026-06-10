Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the middle of a rough patch, as they’ve dropped four games in a row and are just one game over .500 this season heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh dropped Paul Skenes’ start on Tuesday, which is an ominous sign for this team with Shohei Ohtani on the mound for Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Ohtani has been lights out on the hill this season, posting a 0.74 ERA while ranking in the 96th percentile in expected ERA and the 95th percentile in expected batting average against.

He’ll go up against Pittsburgh righty Jared Jones, who is making his third start since undergoing an internal brace procedure that ended his 2025 season early. Jones has a 4.82 ERA this season, but he did toss five scoreless innings in a win over Houston his last time out.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this battle between the Dodgers and Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Pirates +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -207

Pirates: +169

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 0.74 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Jared Jones (1-0, 4.82 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet Los Angeles, MLB.TV

Dodgers record: 43-24

Pirates record: 34-33

Dodgers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+405)

Dodgers star Max Muncy is red hot right now, and he’s a great prop target against Pittsburgh in Game 2 of this series:

Dodgers star Max Muncy has been on fire over the last week, hitting .474 with a 1.079 OPS. While he hasn’t homered during that stretch, Muncy has two home runs and a batting average well over .300 over the last 14 days.

He’s fallen to +405 to hit a home run on Wednesday against Pittsburgh Pirates righty Jared Jones, who has given up two homers in two appearances in 2026.

Muncy has been much better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 11 of his 14 home runs while posting a .276/.372/.532 slash line.

Since Muncy’s been so hot at the plate, it’s only a matter of time before he runs into one for his 15th homer of the season. With Jones coming back from an injury and the Pirates bullpen posting a pedestrian 4.33 ERA, Muncy is a solid bet on June 10.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers are heavily favored on the road in this game, but I’m going to back Ohtani in a different way by taking the UNDER on Pittsburgh’s team total.

The Pirates rank fifth in MLB in runs scored and ninth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but Ohtani has been lights out in the 2026 season, allowing just five earned runs across 61.0 innings of work.

He’s allowed one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts, and the Dodgers have given up more than three runs as a team in just one of his outings – a 4-3 loss to Toronto back in early April.

Ohtani has thrown at least six innings in nine of his 10 outings, and his advanced numbers are off the charts.

He ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA, the 95th percentile in expected BAA, the 92nd percentile in barrel percentage and the 89th percentile in whiff percentage.

I’ll fade this Pittsburgh offense, which has scored three runs or less in each of the last four games (all losses).

Pick: Pirates Team Total UNDER 3.5 (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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