Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

A four-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds wraps up on Thursday afternoon with L.A. once again set as a road favorite.

The Reds picked up a win on Wednesday night with Dodgers starter Blake Snell going down with an injury in the first inning, and they’ll have a chance to split this four-game series at home on Sept. 17.

Right-hander Brady Singer (5.38 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds against Los Angeles’ Justin Wrobleski (3.78 ERA). After spending a lot of time in the big leagues this season, Wrobleski has made just nine appearances since July 1, posting a 6.08 ERA.

So, is this a prime spot for the Reds to pull off an upset?

Cincy is officially eliminated from playoff contention, but it could play spoiler to the Dodgers’ chances of finishing with the best record in the National League.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s series finale.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Reds +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -170

Reds: +140

Total

10 (Over -103/Under -117)

Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski (11-5, 3.78 ERA)

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (6-14, 5.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 12:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet L.A., Reds.TV

Dodgers record: 92-60

Reds record: 71-81

Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Brady Singer OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)

This season, the Dodgers are second in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), third in batting average and second in OPS, displaying one of the most potent attacks in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani is currently on the injured list for L.A., but I still think the team can have a big game against the struggling Singer.

This season, Singer has allowed five or more hits in 20 of his 29 appearances, and he’s really struggled since Aug. 1. Over his eight outings since then, Singer has a 7.12 ERA and has allowed 54 hits in 43.0 innings of work.

The right-hander has just one outing (his first in September) with fewer than five hits allowed over that eight-game stretch.

He’s an easy fade candidate on Thursday against one of the best offenses in MLB.

Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

There is a major difference between these teams on offense, as the Reds are a bottom five team in runs scored and wRC+ while the Dodgers are a top-five team in both categories this season.

Singer enters this start with an expected ERA in the sixth percentile, and his expected BAA sits in just the eighth percentile. Even with Wrobleski struggling as of late, he has an expected ERA in the 23rd percentile this season.

I think there’s an argument to be made for the OVER in this series finale, but ultimately I think the Dodgers are going to jump all over Singer on Thursday. The right-hander has allowed at least three runs in 10 straight starts, and the L.A. bullpen (4.00 ERA) is much better than Cincy’s (4.78 ERA) in 2026.

It’s rare that we’ll get the Dodgers at this moneyline price against a last-place team like Cincinnati, and I’m not going to let Wrobleski’s recent struggles pull me away from L.A. in this matchup.

The Dodgers have won five of six games against the Reds this month, covering the run line in several of those matchups. They should be able to get the best of Singer, who has struggled mightily over the last two months, this afternoon.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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