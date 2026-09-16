Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to clinch the NL West as they continue their four-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers won the first two games 4-1 and 4-0 after outscoring the Reds 23-6 in a three-game sweep at home last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Reds +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Dodgers -219

Reds +178

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.91 ERA)

Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.78 ERA)

Blake Snell has been stellar since returning from injury just over a month ago. He’s allowed one run or fewer in all six starts.

Andrew Abbott allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings two starts ago, but that was sandwiched between two outings in which he allowed seven runs in three innings (against the Cubs) and two innings (against the Brewers).

Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, CINR

Dodgers record: 92-59

Reds record: 70-81

Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+132)

Elly De La Cruz might be the only reason to watch the Reds at this point in the season – or for most of the year. He hit a massive home run for the lone Cincinnati run through two games in this series, and had a hit in all three games in Los Angeles last week.

De La Cruz has raised his batting average by nearly 30 points in less than a month, going 38 for 89 (.427) with seven home runs and 10 doubles in his last 22 games.

Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have been flexing their muscles recently even with Shohei Ohtani on the shelf. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games, and seven of those wins came by at least two runs.

On the other hand, the Reds have gotten demolished by the Dodgers and Brewers over the last week-plus, going 1-8 with just one one-run loss in that span.

Give me the Dodgers to win by margin and take the NL West crown tonight in Cincinnati – they can also clinch with a Padres loss, but that’s not nearly as fun.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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