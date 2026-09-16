Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to clinch the NL West as they continue their four-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers won the first two games 4-1 and 4-0 after outscoring the Reds 23-6 in a three-game sweep at home last week.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-126)
- Reds +1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -219
- Reds +178
Total
- 8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.91 ERA)
- Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.78 ERA)
Blake Snell has been stellar since returning from injury just over a month ago. He’s allowed one run or fewer in all six starts.
Andrew Abbott allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings two starts ago, but that was sandwiched between two outings in which he allowed seven runs in three innings (against the Cubs) and two innings (against the Brewers).
Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNLA, CINR
- Dodgers record: 92-59
- Reds record: 70-81
Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+132)
Elly De La Cruz might be the only reason to watch the Reds at this point in the season – or for most of the year. He hit a massive home run for the lone Cincinnati run through two games in this series, and had a hit in all three games in Los Angeles last week.
De La Cruz has raised his batting average by nearly 30 points in less than a month, going 38 for 89 (.427) with seven home runs and 10 doubles in his last 22 games.
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have been flexing their muscles recently even with Shohei Ohtani on the shelf. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games, and seven of those wins came by at least two runs.
On the other hand, the Reds have gotten demolished by the Dodgers and Brewers over the last week-plus, going 1-8 with just one one-run loss in that span.
Give me the Dodgers to win by margin and take the NL West crown tonight in Cincinnati – they can also clinch with a Padres loss, but that’s not nearly as fun.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-126)
Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop