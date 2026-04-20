Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

An intriguing series finale takes place on Monday night in Colorado, as Jose Quintana takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies as they look to win a third game in a row against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That’s right, the Rockies have a chance to take a series from the defending champs. The Dodgers dominated this matchup in the 2025 season, going 11-2, so this is a pretty big step forward for Colorado, which is 9-13 through 22 games.

L.A. will have 25-year-old lefty Justin Wrobleski on the mound for the fourth time this season, and he’s coming off a gem of a performance on April 13 against the New York Mets. Wrobleski threw eight innings of two-hit ball, lowering his ERA to 2.12 for the 2026 season.

The Dodgers are heavily favored in this series finale with him on the mound, even though Colorado has shown it can hang in this series.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s series finale.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-168)

Rockies +1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -246

Rockies: +199

Total

11.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

Colorado: Jose Quintana (0-1, 5.63 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet LA, Rockies.TV

Dodgers record: 15-6

Rockies record: 9-13

Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+455)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Pages has a great matchup against Colorado:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has been one of the best hitters in MLB so far this season, posting a .382 batting average with five homers, a 1.060 OPS and 21 runs batted in.

Pages has crushed right-handed pitching (.393 batting average) and left-handed pitching (.333 batting average), making him a trustworthy bet in the prop market.

On Monday, the Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies and lefty Jose Quintana, who has given up one homer in two starts in 2026 while posting a 5.63 ERA.

Pages has crushed Quintana in his career, going 4-for-8 with two doubles (1.250 OPS). At +455, I think the Dodgers star is a pretty solid value bet on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

So far in this series, these teams have combined for eight, seven and 15 runs, so it’s interesting to see this total jacked all the way up to 11.5.

Yes, Coors Field is a hitter-friendly ballpark, but I think this pitching matchup actually lines up better for the UNDER.

The Dodgers have crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, so Quintana may have a quick hook for Colorado on Monday. The veteran has only thrown eight innings in two starts, and turning things over to the Rockies’ bullpen may be the team’s best chance to win.

Colorado is fifth in MLB in bullpen ERA (3.17) this season, and the Rockies have kept the Dodgers to 5.33 runs per game in this series.

Meanwhile, Wrobleski has allowed just four runs in 17.0 innings of work in 2026, and he is coming off arguably the best start of his MLB career. The Rockies are just 20th in MLB in OPS against lefties, so this could be another strong outing from the 25-year-old.

Colorado has hit the UNDER in 14 of 22 games this season – the second-most in MLB. I’d much rather bet on these teams combining for 11 runs or less than laying 1.5 runs – at a pretty unfavorable price – with a Dodgers team that has lost two in a row.

Pick: UNDER 11.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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