Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping that a trip to Coors Field can get their bats going as they open up a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Dodgers have scored more than five runs in just four of their last 22 games, being held to three runs or fewer in seven of their last 12 as well. They scored just 10 runs while losing three of four to Milwaukee over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Rockies broke out for 13 runs in a Sunday victory in San Francisco. Colorado is now 4-1 in its last five games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Monday, Aug. 17.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-163)

Rockies -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Dodgers -247

Rockies +228

Total

11 (Over -101/Under -119)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00 ERA)

Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5, 4.43 ERA)

Blake Snell made his season debut in early May, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in three innings against the Braves. He then missed the next three months and returned last week with six one-run innings against the Royals.

Tomoyuki Sugano has quietly put together a great season for the Rockies, all things considered. He’s been especially good as of late, going 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last five starts. The right-hander somehow has a better ERA at home (3.93) than on the road (4.91).

Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 17

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, COLR

Dodgers record: 74-51

Rockies record: 50-74

Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Blake Snell OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-154)

Blake Snell showed no signs of rust in his last start and now gets a chance against a flailing Rockies lineup.

Snell struck out 11 in six innings in his only start against Colorado last season, and clearly still has his strikeout stuff as shown by his 10 punchouts against the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Taking an UNDER at Coors Field can go sideways quickly, but I think this pitching matchup warrants this bet tonight.

Blake Snell returned from a three-month absence with six one-run innings against the Royals last week. He also threw six shutout innings against the Rockies last season.

Tomoyuki Sugano has figured something out recently for the Rockies. He’s allowed 11 runs in 29.1 innings (3.38 ERA) in five starts since returning from injury.

The Dodgers were held to just 10 runs in their four-game series against the Brewers, and while Milwaukee’s pitching staff is much better than Colorado’s, Los Angeles’ offensive struggles go way beyond its weekend set.

Pick: UNDER 11 (-119)

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