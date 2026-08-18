Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Los Angeles Dodgers broke out for 11 runs in their series-opening win against the Colorado Rockies.

It was a much-needed effort from the Dodgers, who had scored just 10 runs while losing three of four to the Brewers to close out their homestand.

The loss ended a 4-1 stretch for the Rockies, who are now just 50-75 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Rockies +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Dodgers -185

Rockies +172

Total

11.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.67 ERA)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA)

Eric Lauer got roughed up for six runs on 11 hits in four innings two starts ago, but bounced back with 6.1 strong in a win against the Royals last time out. The southpaw has thrown two quality starts against the Rockies this season.

Ryan Feltner has improved in each of his last five starts. He’s allowed eight, five, four, three, and two runs in those outings. He yielded just three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.2 innings against the Dodgers in April.

Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, COLR

Dodgers record: 75-51

Rockies record: 50-75

Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Eric Lauer UNDER 3.5 Earned Runs (-150)

I know that it’s Coors Field, but I’m surprised that we’re getting a decent price on this prop tonight.

Lauer has allowed more than three runs in just one of his 11 starts with the Dodgers, and while that came two outings ago at Wrigley Field, I don’t see the Rockies getting to the southpaw tonight.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers got a big 11-5 win to open their series at Coors Field last night, and they should follow that up with another victory tonight.

Eric Lauer has been solid for the Dodgers since they picked him up off the scrap heap, including two wins against the Rockies in quality starts for the southpaw.

Ryan Feltner has had a few respectable starts recently, but he’s struggled at Coors Field all year long, as most pitchers do.

After struggling in their series against Milwaukee, the Dodgers have a chance to flex their muscles in Colorado.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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