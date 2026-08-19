Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete the sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers offense has woken up with 18 runs through the first two games in this series after scoring 10 runs while losing three of four to the Brewers.

The Rockies had won four of five prior to coming home and facing the vaunted Dodgers.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Rockies +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Dodgers -191

Rockies +177

Total

11.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.46 ERA)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.27 ERA)

Roki Sasaki has been stellar in his last six starts, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 25 hits in 36 innings – a stretch that started with six three-run innings against the Rockies on July 8.

Kyle Freeland has been impressive recently as well. He’s allowed a single earned run in each of his last three starts, including a complete game against the Royals and eight innings against the Giants last time out. However, the southpaw has allowed 14 runs in nine innings against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, COLR

Dodgers record: 76-51

Rockies record: 50-76

Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+207)

Shohei Ohtani has already hit three home runs in two games this series, and has three home runs in 16 at-bats against Freeland in his career.

I’ll back Ohtani to complete the home run hat trick tonight at Coors Field.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I tried to get cute with the under in the opening game of this series, and then with the run line last night. I’m going to learn my lesson and keep it simple with the moneyline tonight.

I don’t hate the idea of taking the Dodgers on the run line again, but their bullpen issues make me hesitate.

I’d also consider taking the Dodgers First 5 Innings moneyline (-160) or the Dodgers to be leading after five innings and win the game at -135.

Pick: Dodgers -191

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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