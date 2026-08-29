Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing three straight to the Atlanta Braves, knocking off the Detroit Tigers on Friday night (2-1) to win their seventh game in 10 tries.

L.A. is still in the mix for the top spot in the National League, and it’s favored on the road once again on Saturday against Detroit.

The Tigers have fallen out of the playoff mix in the AL, losing eight of their last 10 games to fall to 62-72 this season. After trading away Tarik Skubal at the deadline, the Tigers were facing an uphill battle in a loaded – yet mediocre – playoff pack in the American League wild card.

Keider Montero is on the mound for Detroit on Saturday, and he’s pitched well in 2026, posting a 3.30 ERA. He’ll take on Dodgers lefty Blake Snell, who has dominated in three starts since coming off the injured list.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Saturday’s matchup.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-106)

Tigers +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -176

Tigers: +163

Total

7 (Over -122/Under +101)

Dodgers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Blake Snell (2-1, 2.57 ERA)

Detroit: Keider Montero (9-8, 3.30 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Tigers.TV, Spectrum SportsNet L.A.

Dodgers record: 81-54

Tigers record: 62-72

Dodgers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Blake Snell UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-164)

This is my favorite prop bet in MLB on Saturday – and it’s now even close.

Snell has allowed just seven hits in three outings since returning to the rotation (18.0 innings of work), posting a 1.00 ERA in the process. He’s given up three, two and two hits and is now facing a struggling Detroit offense that is in the bottom five in the league in both runs scored and OPS over the last 15 days.

To make matters worse for the Tigers, they are 28th in MLB batting average against left-handed pitching this season. I’m shocked to see this line all the way up at 4.5, so I’ll gladly take the UNDER on Saturday afternoon.

Dodgers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are a great bet with Snell on the mound:

Blake Snell is on the mound for the fifth time this season for the Dodgers, and I think he’s in a great spot to lead this team to a fourth straight win when he’s on the mound.

Since returning from the injured list, Snell has a 1.00 ERA, allowing just seven hits and two earned runs in three starts. He’s thrown exactly six innings in each matchup, and now he’s taking on a Detroit team that has blown a chance to make the playoffs, losing eight of 10 games to fall to 10 games under .500.

Keider Montero (3.30 ERA) has been solid for the Tigers this season, but Detroit is in a massive offensive slump, ranking 28th in runs scored and 26th in OPS over the last 15 days. Overall, the Tigers are just 15th in Weighted Runs Created Plus, which is nowhere near the Dodgers (No. 2 in the league).

We’ve seen L.A. put together some shaky showings in recent weeks – including getting swept by Atlanta – but I can’t pass up Snell at this price.

The Dodgers have won his last two starts by a combined 10 runs.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-176 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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