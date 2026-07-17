Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the All-Star break in what could be an early World Series preview.

The Dodgers are hoping that the break can help them reset after getting swept at home by the Diamondbacks.

On the flip side, the Yankees are looking to pick up where they left off after sweeping the Nationals before the break.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Yankees on Friday, July 17.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+141)

Yankees +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Dodgers -115

Yankees -105

Total

9.0 (Over -120/Under +100)

Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.33 ERA)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-4, 4.04 ERA)

Roki Sasaki is looking to turn the page on a rough first half. He got his ERA down to 4.03 after seven shutout innings on June 5, but has allowed 22 ER in 23 IP in five starts since then.

Gerrit Cole is also hoping for some better starts in the second half. He did look more like himself going into the break, allowing five runs on 12 hits in 11.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and just one walk in his last two outings.

Dodgers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, YES, MLBN

Dodgers record: 61-36

Yankees record: 54-42

Dodgers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Ben Rice OVER 1.5 Bases (+116)

Ben Rice has led the way for the Yankees with Aaron Judge on the shelf. He’s batting .279 with 29 home runs and 15 doubles, good for a .599 slugging percentage and .971 OPS.

Rice has gone OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games and six of his last seven. He’s also batting .287 vs. RHP (1.041 OPS) and has a .985 OPS at home.

I'll happily take these plus odds for him to keep it up against a shaky starter like Sasaki, and a sprinkle on a home run at +309 is worth it as well.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I trust Cole a lot more than Sasaki at this point in the season.

It’s largely due to how dominant the Dodgers have been, but it’s kind of crazy that Sasaki started in 22% of Los Angeles’ losses (8 of 36).

Add in how these teams were performing before the break, and I’ll back the home team as a slight underdog tonight.

Pick: Yankees -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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