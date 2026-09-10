Dodgers' World Series Odds Remain Unchanged Despite Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is headed to the injured list, and he could be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, depending upon how his body recovers.

Ohtani is dealing with an arm issue, according to manager Dave Roberts, and he's struggled at the plate over his last seven games, hitting .077. Ohtani has fallen well behind Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong in the race for the NL MVP, and it appears the Dodgers want him to rest up ahead of the postseason.

The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player.



The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3.



Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH. pic.twitter.com/KBBHzj1vdJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

The Dodgers currently gave the second best-record in the National League, so they should be able to give Ohtani until October (if he needs it) to rest. The two-way start could still return before the end of the regular season, but he is forced to miss at least the next 15 days.

Even with Ohtani landing on the IL, the Dodgers remain the clear favorite to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. L.A. is +185 to win it all, and those odds did not drop even with Ohtani on the shelf.

This season, Ohtani is hitting .277 with 30 home runs, 80 runs batted in and a .902 OPS. He's hitting just .189 over his last 19 games (four weeks of action), so it makes sense that he's been dealing with some sort of ailment.

The Dodgers have won seven games in a row and are just one game back in the loss column of the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in Major League Baseball.

There's no doubt that losing Ohtani hurts, but L.A. is going to make the playoffs in the National League and could have the two-way star back before the end of the regular season. Ohtani hasn't pitched since early July, and with the Dodgers' trade-deadline move for Tarik Skubal, they may not need him on the mound in the playoffs.

Los Angeles, Milwaukee and the New York Yankees are the only teams in MLB that are shorter than 10/1 to win the World Series this season.

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