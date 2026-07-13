2026 World Series Odds for Every Team at MLB All-Star Break (Dodgers, Yankees Ahead of the Pack)

The 2026 MLB All-Star break is here.

The ups and downs of the first half of the season are over as the league gets a chance to take a breather and celebrate in Philadelphia with the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game in a week of festivities.

There have been some surprises thus far, with the Milwaukee Brewers just 1.5 games back of the best record in the league. But the team with the best record hasn’t been a surprise, as the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the team to beat.

With a chance to catch our breath, let’s take a look at the 2026 World Series Odds for every MLB team at the All-Star break.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

Los Angeles Dodgers: +190

New York Yankees: +550

Milwaukee Brewers: +1100

Atlanta Braves: +1200

Seattle Mariners: +1200

Philadelphia Phillies: +1200

Tampa Bay Rays: +1500

Chicago Cubs: +1700

Texas Rangers: +1900

Cleveland Guardians: +3000

Toronto Blue Jays: +3000

Houston Astros: +4000

Boston Red Sox: +4000

Chicago White Sox: +4500

Detroit Tigers: +6000

Minnesota Twins: +8000

Miami Marlins: +10000

Baltimore Orioles: +10000

San Diego Padres: +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +12000

St. Louis Cardinals: +17000

Athletics: +20000

Cincinnati Reds: +40000

Washington Nationals: +40000

New York Mets: +40000

Los Angeles Angels: +50000

Kansas City Royals: +50000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

San Francisco Giants: +50000

The Dodgers unsurprisingly remain the favorites to win the World Series once again. The Dodgers were +230 to win it all when we looked at the World Series odds for every team before the season , and they’ve now gone down 40 cents to +190. Those odds imply a 34.48% chance of the Dodgers three-peating.

The Yankees also still have the best odds in the American League and second-best odds overall. They’ve dropped from +1000 before the season to +500 at the All-Star break.

The Brewers have been one of the biggest movers this season. Their odds to win it all have come down by a third, going from 35-1 to 11-1 after an impressive 59-37 showing through 96 games.

The Braves have also been one of the better teams in the NL, as expected, seeing their World Series odds move from 18-1 to 12-1.

The real big movers are all in the American League, though.

The White Sox were 500-1 to win it all before the year, and now Chicago is down to 45-1 after a 50-45 showing thus far. The Rangers and Guardians have also seen their odds shorten in the first half of the season.

We’ve also seen some teams fall out of contention, though. None more so than the Mets, who were 13-1 to win the World Series before the season. They’re now more than double that (28-1) to make the playoffs and 400-1 to win it all.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox have both seen their odds more than double, with Houston and Detroit going from shorter odds to lower in the pack.

Then there are teams like the Tigers, Orioles, Padres, and Royals, whose odds have all gone from 40-1 or shorter to 60-1 or longer.

At this point, it certainly looks like the Dodgers are the team to beat, and the Yankees are the one team in the AL that could bring them down.

For my money, I wouldn’t hate taking a chance on one of the NL teams in the +1200 range. The Brewers, Braves, and Phillies all have good pitching staffs and should be looking to add a piece or two at the trade deadline.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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