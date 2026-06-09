Dream vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese returns to Chicago for the first time since she was traded by the Chicago Sky in the offseason for a crucial WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Tuesday, June 9.

The Dream are off to a fast start in the 2026 season, blowing out the Washington Mystics in their last game to improve to 7-3. Meanwhile, the Sky are just 4-7 and have dealt with a bunch of injuries early in the 2026 campaign.

One of those injuries was to star guard Rickea Jackson, who is now out for the season with a torn ACL. The Sky have fallen off a cliff on offense since, dropping to 13th in the WNBA in offensive rating and 14th in effective field goal percentage.

The Sky are also just 1-4 at home in the 2026 season, and they’re looking to turn that around against an Atlanta team that is third in the W in net rating.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on June 9.

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -6.5 (-115)

Sky +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: -250

Sky: +205

Total

163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dream vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Dream record: 7-3

Sky record: 4-7

Dream vs. Sky Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out



Dream vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Skylar Diggins UNDER 5.5 Assists (-153)

Atlanta is allowing the third-fewest assists per game in the WNBA this season, so I don’t mind fading Sky All-Star Skylar Diggins on Tuesday night.

Diggins is averaging just 4.7 assists per game in the 2026 season for a Chicago team that is one of the worst offenses (13th in offensive rating) in the league.

While the star guard has dished out six or more assists in four of her 10 games, she’s failed to clear this line in four straight, averaging less than three assists per game during that stretch. Bettors are getting a lot of cushion by taking UNDER 5.5 dimes on Tuesday.

Dream vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Dream are worth a bet on the road:

The Dream are third in the league in net rating this season, and they’ve done it by playing elite defense.

Atlanta has the No. 2 defensive rating in the W and allows less than 80 points per game (also No. 2 in the league). That’s going to be a major issue for a Chicago team that is down top scorer Rickea Jackson for the rest of the season.

The Sky have fallen off a cliff offensively since Jackson tore her ACL, ranking 13th in offensive rating and 14th in effective field goal percentage.

Chicago is also just 3-8 against the spread in the 2026 campaign, winning one of five games at home. Atlanta has been a much better team in 2026, and it has a net rating (plus-8.2) that is nearly 15 points per 100 possessions better than Chicago (minus-6.2).

Pick: Dream -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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