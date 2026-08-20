Dream vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Atlanta Dream continue their road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

The Dream have won three of four after losing two of three, while the Sparks have dropped five in a row and six of their last seven contests.

Atlanta has won the last seven meetings with the Sparks, including a 101-92 victory last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday’s WNBA matchup.

Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -7.5 (-115)

Sparks +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream -345

Sparks +275

Total

182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dream vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Dream record: 22-13

Sparks record: 12-23

Dream vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Out

Sparks Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – Probable

Cameron Brink – Probable

Dream vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Allisha Gray OVER 22.5 Points + Assists (-114)

Allisha Gray has put together a strong string of games for the Dream. The guard has gone OVER 22.5 PA in three straight games, five of her last six, and seven of her last 10 contests.

She’s cleared this line with 25 or more points in six of those 10 games, and I think she can keep it up to cash this prop again after coming up just short against the Sparks (20 points, 2 assists) last month.

Dream vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

The Sparks might be getting some reinforcements back tonight, but I don’t think that’s going to be enough against this Dream team right now.

Atlanta just got a 97-82 upset win in Las Vegas and will be riding high heading into this one.

I’ll take the Dream to keep up their dominance of the Sparks.

Pick: Dream -7.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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