Dream vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 17

The Toronto Tempo have come back to earth after a fast start to the season, winning three of their last seven games to fall out of the top eight in the league.

Now, Toronto takes on Allisha Gray, Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream for the third time this season. Atlanta won the first two meetings between these teams, scoring 102 points on the road in a 25-point win and 94 points at home in a seven-point win.

The Dream are set as road favorites in this game, as Toronto’s defense has slipped to 13th in the W in defensive rating and 14th in opponent points per game. Plus, the injury bug has been a major issue for the Tempo during their recent skid.

Brittney Sykes and Kiki Rice remain out for Friday’s matchup, putting this offense in a tough spot to compete against one of the best teams in the East.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Dream vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -7.5 (-105)

Tempo +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Dream: -310

Tempo: +250

Total

181.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dream vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ION

Storm record: 14-10

Fever record: 10-14

Dream vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- questionable

Te-Hina Paopao -- questionable

Tempo Injury Report

Kiki Rice -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Teonni Key -- questionable

Temi Fagbenle -- probable

Dream vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-183)

Tempo guard Marina Mabrey has put together a terrific 2026 season, averaging 21.0 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. She’s taking a career-high 8.5 3-pointers per game, averaging 3.4 makes a night.

That gives Mabrey a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop against the Dream, who have struggled to defend the 3 this season.

The Dream are 12th out of 15 teams in opponent 3s made per game and 14th in opponent 3-point percentage in 2026.

Mabrey has three or more 3-pointers in one of her two games against Atlanta and 14 of her 23 games overall in 2026.

Dream vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

The OVER has hit in 15 of Toronto’s 24 games this season, and they’ve really struggled on defense as of late.

The Tempo are in the bottom three in several key defensive metrics in 2026, and they have a defensive rating of 115.6 per 100 possessions over their last 10 games. Only the Portland Fire (115.8) have a worse defensive rating during that stretch.

Both of these teams are in the top half of the league in offense rating (Atlanta is sixth, Toronto is seventh), but the Tempo are 13th in defensive rating and allow 91.5 points per game (14th in the W).

Plus, the two meetings between these teams this season finished with 179 and 181 combined points. Even though this total is slightly above that number, I think we’ll see a high-scoring affair on Friday night.

Pick: OVER 181.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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