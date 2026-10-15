Dream vs. Valkyries Opening Odds for WNBA Finals Game 1 (Golden State Favored at Home)

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is just a couple days away, as Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream look to win their first title in franchise history when they take on the Golden State Valkyries.

This is the fourth trip to the Finals for Atlanta, but it has come up short in the first three, losing to Seattle in 2010 and Minnesota in 2011 and 2013. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are in just their second season as a WNBA franchise and have already ascended into contention, finishing with the No. 2 seed in the league while posting the best defensive rating in the W during the regular season.

Both the Valkyries and Dream swept their opponents (Las Vegas and New York) in the WNBA Semifinals, which has created a nice rest period before the Finals begin on Oct. 17.

The rest has been huge for the Atlanta Dream, who are hoping to get All-Star wing Allisha Gray back in action in the Finals. Gray missed multiple games against the New York Liberty in the semis with a hand injury, and she underwent a procedure that has her “day-to-day” ahead of Game 1.

Allisha Gray said she had a "minor procedure" on her left hand, per @AlisonWSB.



Gray participated in practice and remains day-to-day. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 13, 2026

Gray averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the regular season, playing in all 44 of Atlanta’s contests. So, losing her for any time in the Finals would be a major blow to an offense that finished in the top-five in the league in offensive rating during the regular season.

With Game 1 in Golden State, the Valkyries appear to have a slight edge in one of the best environments in the W. During the regular season, the Valkyries were a perfect 3-0 against the Dream, though these teams haven't played since early July.

Here’s a look at the odds for Game 1, which will tip at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +2.5 (-112)

Valkyries -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dream: +120

Valkyries: -142

Total

153.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The Valkyries are favored at home where they have dominated all season long, going 17-5 straight up in the regular season and 4-0 straight up in the playoffs. The Valkyries’ only loss in the postseason was in overtime in Game 2 of the first round against Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Dream were 15-7 on the road in the regular season and had the best road net rating in the WNBA. So, oddsmakers clearly believe they can keep this game close, even with Gray’s status up in the air.

Dream vs. Valkyries Series Odds

Dream: -105

Valkyries: -115

This could be an all-time series.

Oddsmakers are expecting a long series, as the top outcomes in the “correct score” odds are Valkyries in 7 (+425) and Dream in 6 (+425).

Both of these teams have stormed through the playoffs, sweeping their opponents in the semifinals. The Dream have not lost a game since the start of the postseason, and they finished the regular season as a top-five team in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating.

The Gray injury is a bit of a concern, but if she’s able to play in this matchup, Atlanta should be able to compete with the vaunted Golden State defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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