Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Finals Game 7 (Who Wins the Series?)

WNBA fans, we have a Game 7.

The Atlanta Dream – despite so many scheduling concerns – turned in one of their best performances of the entire playoffs, defeating the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday afternoon to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night.

There were some nervous moments late in the game after the Dream led by double digits for most of the contest, but they held on behind 21 points from Rhyne Howard and 23 points from Allisha Gray to set up one game for their first title in franchise history. Both of these franchises are looking to win their first title, but the Valkyries haven’t had the heartbreak that Dream fans have experienced, as this is only Golden State’s second season as a WNBA franchise.

Oddsmakers have set Golden State as a slight favorite in Game 7, and the latest odds suggest that we;ll get another low-scoring game between these teams that were both in the top four in the league in defensive rating during the regular season.

Howard, Reese and Gray all came up with big plays in Game 6, but can they do it on the road in Game 7?

On the Valkyries side, Gabby Williams appeared to get going in the fourth quarter, helping them put some pressure on the Dream in the final minutes. That could be a springboard for her and this Golden State offense in Game 7, even though the team hasn’t scored more than 71 points in a game in this series.

Golden State has been elite at home all season long, going 17-5 in the regular season and 6-1 in the playoffs, only losing Game 2 against the Dream in this series.

So, it’s time to answer the question: Who wins Game 7?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop, the injuries to watch and my game pick for the final game of the 2026 WNBA season.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +1.5 (-118)

Valkyries -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Dream: -108

Valkyries: -112

Total

144.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Te-Hina Paopao – questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard 15+ Points (-128)

Rhyne Howard stepped up in a big way in Game 6, and she’s been the most consistent player for the Dream in the Finals.

The University of Kentucky product has really come on over the last four games in this series, scoring 16, 19, 20 and 21 points even though her shooting splits haven’t been awesome.

Howard took on the No. 1 defense in the WNBA and scored 21 points in the win-or-go-home in Game 6. She shot 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3 – one of her more efficient games in the series.

After Howard failed to reach 15 points in the first two games of this series, she has been the best player for Atlanta since and has scored 15 or more points in nine playoff games in 2026.

Howard has been the one player in this series that has really found a groove on the offensive end despite all the elite defense from both sides.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

There are a couple of bets that I like in this game, one for the winner (because it’s Game 7) and one for a team total.

The Golden State offense has been terrible in this series, scoring 71 or fewer points in every game, and the Valkyries had yet another subpar shooting performance in Game 6, knocking down just 31.4 percent of their shots from the field and 25.9 percent of their shots from 3.

After leading the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game in the regular season, the Valkyries have seen their effective field goal percentage tumble almost 10 percent in the Finals. That’s expected against another elite defense, and I don’t expect an offensive explosion in Game 7 with how much Golden State has relied on playing at a slow pace and winning on defense.

As for the winner of this game, I’m going to bet on Golden State at home to get the win.

The Valkyries have just one home loss (Game 2 of this series) in the playoffs, and they went 17-5 at home in the regular season. Chase Center – or Ballhalla – has become one of the best environments in sports, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that propels the Valkyries in this game.

Atlanta’s offense did absolutely nothing in Game 5 on the road, and while it bounced back at home in Game 6, it has two games with less than 65 points in Golden State in this series.

I haven’t loved the offensive showings from either team, and if the Valkyries get in a low-scoring, grind-it-out game, they are the best team in the WNBA.

Pick: Valkyries Moneyline (-112), Valkyries Team Total UNDER 71.5 Points (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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