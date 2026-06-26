Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 26

The Golden State Valkyries picked up a massive win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night, holding them to just 66 points and 39 percent shooting from the field.

That win improved Golden State to 8-3 at home, and now it has a rematch with the Dream on Friday night at Chase Center.

Atlanta is still 12-5 and holds one of the top-four spots in the league, but oddsmakers have it set as an underdog in this matchup after Wednesday night’s struggles.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, and I’m eyeing a player prop and a prediction to help WNBA fans and bettors get a look at how this game will go.

Will Golden State pick up another win against a team that it could be fighting for positioning with in the playoff picture? Or, will Allisha Gray and Co. get revenge after Wednesday’s struggles on offense?

Here’s a look at the odds, picks and more for this standalone game on Friday night.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +1.5 (-115)

Valkyries -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: -105

Valkyries: -115

Total

162.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Dream record: 12-5

Valkyries record: 11-7

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Aaliyah Nye -- out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams 15+ Points (-184)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Williams could have another big scoring game against Atlanta:

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams is having a career year in 2026, averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

While the Valkyries aren’t an elite offensive team, Williams has been as close to a “1A” option as you’ll find, averaging a career-high 13.4 shots per game while averaging nearly five more points per game than she did in the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, Williams dropped 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting in a win over Atlanta, and I think she’s worth a look to score 15 or more points in Friday’s rematch. The former UConn star has 15 or more points in seven of her last eight games, scoring over 20 points in four of those matchups.

Atlanta is a solid defensive team, but Williams’ usage is way up during this eight-game stretch. She’s averaging over 15 shots per game, taking 16 or more shots in six of those matchups.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The OVER has hit in the majority of the games for both of these teams this season, but neither likes to push the pace, which led to just 143 combined points on Wednesday night.

Golden State plays at the slowest pace in the WNBA while the Dream are 10th in the league and fourth in defensive rating. After holding Atlanta to just 66 points on Wednesday, the Valkyries jumped to No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game (78.6).

That’s a perfect recipe for an UNDER bet, especially since this total is still up over 160 on Friday.

Four of Golden State’s last six games have fallen short of this number, and the UNDER has actually hit in five of Atlanta’s nine road games. I expect another rock fight between these playoff contenders on Friday night.

Pick: UNDER 162.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .