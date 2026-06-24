Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, June 24

Two of the best teams in the WNBA face off in a standalone matchup on Wednesday night, as the Golden State Valkyries host the Atlanta Dream.

Allisha Gray and the Dream have won four games in a row to move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and they have the second-best record in the W overall.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have cooled off after a fast start, dropping two straight and five of their last 10. Veronica Burton and Co. are still in the No. 7 spot in the standings, and they’ll aim to build on an impressive 7-3 home record on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers have the Dream set as slight favorites on the road, as they’re 6-2 straight up on the road and 4-4 against the spread.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this marquee matchup on June 24.

Dream vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -1.5 (-118)

Valkyries +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Dream: -135

Valkyries: +114

Total

165.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dream vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC

Dream record: 12-4

Valkyries record: 10-7

Dream vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Aaliyah Nye – out

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best NBA Prop Bet

Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Gray in the prop market:

This season, Allisha Gray is attempting a career-high 14.2 shots per game, and that has led to her averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game.

Gray has been efficient for the Atlanta Dream, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3, scoring 18 or more points in 10 of her 16 games. Even though Golden State is one of the best defenses in the W (third in defensive rating), I think this prop is a steal with it set two points lower than Gray’s season average.

The three-time All-Star has been heating up as of late, scoring 18 or more points in four of her last five games, including a 22-point game in a win over Indiana.

Gray has just one game with less than 10 shot attempts, which gives her a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. I think she continues her career year on Wednesday night.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Atlanta has won four games in a row, and it only has two road losses in eight appearances so far this season.

Golden State is actually under .500 against the spread (8-9) despite a 10-7 overall record, and it’s just 3-6 against teams that are over .500 this season, including an 0-5 mark against Las Vegas and Minnesota alone.

The Dream are on the level of those two teams, ranking first in the league in offensive rating, fourth in defensive rating and second in net rating.

Atlanta’s four losses are to New York, Las Vegas, Minnesota and Indiana – four of the top six teams in the league – and it is 4-3 against the spread when set as a road favorite.

While the Valkyries are likely going to compete for a playoff spot, they lack the true No. 1 scoring option – right now – to take down some of the top teams in the league. I think the Atlanta offense will be too much for Golden State on Wednesday night.

Pick: Dream Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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