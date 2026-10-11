Dream vs. Valkyries Series Odds and Prediction for 2026 WNBA Finals (Valkyries Open as Small Favorites)

The WNBA Finals matchup is officially set!

Both the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream pulled off sweeps in the WNBA Semifinals, giving both teams several days off before Game 1 of the Finals on Oct. 17.

During the regular season, Gabby Williams and the Valkyries were a perfect 3-0 against the Dream, and they’re now favored (with home court) to win the Finals.

After entering the league as an expansion team in 2025, the Valkyries have quickly become one of the best teams in the league under head coach Natalie Nakase. They had the No. 1 defense in the WNBA in the regular season, and they made quick work of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semis.

Can they take down an Atlanta team that has three All-Stars? The Dream’s decision to trade for Angel Reese has paid off, as she has helped Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and this core take the next step and reach the Finals for the first time in over a decade.

Let’s take a look at the series odds and my prediction before the Dream and Valkyries face off in Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Dream vs. Valkyries Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dream: -105

Valkyries: -115

Golden State opens as a slight favorite in the series odds, but this line suggests we have a true toss-up series in the Finals.

Dream vs. Valkyries Series Correct Score

Valkyries in 7: +425

Dream in 6: +425

Valkyries in 5: +550

Valkyries in 6: +600

Dream in 7: +600

Dream in 5: +650

Valkyries in 4: +850

Dream in 4: +850

Oddsmakers are expecting a long series, and both of these teams have been dominant at home in the postseason. So, this series may come down to the first road team able to take a game.

A sweep for either team is considered the least possible outcome, which is interesting after both teams swept their opponent in the semifinals.

Dream vs. Valkyries Series Spread

Dream -1.5 Games (+150)

Valkyries +1.5 Games (-185)

It’s interesting that the closest spread odds actually have the Valkyries as underdogs, though they’re heavily favored to keep this series within one game. Golden State is 4-1 in the postseason, including an impressive 4-1 mark when favored.

Dream vs. Valkyries Game 1 Odds

Spread

Dream +2.5 (-115)

Valkyries -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: +114

Valkyries: -135

Total

153.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Golden State is favored at home in Game 1 where it is a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Golden State beat Dallas in Games 1 and 3 in the first round before taking the first two games at home against Las Vegas.

The Valkyries were 17-5 at home in the regular season, but it’s worth noting that Atlanta had the best net rating (plus-8.7) on the road of any team during the regular season.

Dream vs. Valkyries Series Prediction

Atlanta is 5-0 so far in the postseason, and this team beat the New York Liberty despite the fact that Gray missed the last two games of that semifinal series.

Now, the All-Star forward has a week off to get ready for Game 1.

These teams haven’t played since early July, so I don’t want to put too much stock into the regular season matchups. Two of those three games were decided by five or fewer points, and Golden State has been beatable in the playoffs, losing Game 2 to Dallas.

I don’t want to discount the Valkyries’ insane defense, but this Atlanta team is a top-five squad in offensive, defensive and net rating this season. As good as Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton have been in the playoffs, Golden State’s offense was just No. 7 in the league in the regular season.

I’m willing to bet on the top-line talent of this Atlanta team that has a plus-13.2 net rating in the playoffs. The Valkyries have the second-best net rating in the postseason, but they’re sitting at plus-2.5.

Atlanta has gotten hot at the right time, and I think it parlays that into a Finals win.

Pick: Dream to Win (-105), Dream in 5 (+425)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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