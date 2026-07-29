Dream vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 29
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Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are true contenders to win the WNBA Finals this season, posting an 18-9 record before the All-Star break to hold the No. 4 seed in the league.
On Wednesday, they have an interesting test against the Atlanta Dream, who may end up facing Dallas in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta stumbled into the break, losing six of 10 games, but it did pick up three wins in a row to climb back to 16-10 in the 2026 season.
Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and Co. are set as slight underdogs in this matchup on Wednesday night, but they had a win by double digits (at home) the first time these teams faced off in 2026.
Dallas has been a much better team at home (8-4) than it was in 2025, and it has one of the best net ratings in the WNBA over its last 10 contests. Can Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and this up-and-coming Dallas group earn a win over another playoff contender?
Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream +1.5 (-118)
- Wings -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Dream: -106
- Wings: -114
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, KFAA-TV, Victory+ Sports Network
- Dream record: 16-10
- Wings record: 18-9
Dream vs. Wings Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Te-Hina Paopao -- out
- Indya Nivar -- out
Wings Injury Report
- Alanna Smith -- probable
Dream vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Azzi Fudd OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+141)
Azzi Fudd was coming off the bench the last time these teams faced off, shooting 1-for-4 from beyond the arc and scoring just seven points.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft won the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, and she’s quickly become one of the best shooters in the W, averaging 2.0 made 3s per game while shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Fudd went into the break by making three or more shots from deep in five straight games, yet she’s +141 to do that again on Wednesday night.
I think this number is a steal, as the Dream are 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage. Fudd has a much bigger role in the Dallas offense than the first time these teams met, so I believe we’re getting a little value at this number.
Dream vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Dallas is worth a look at home:
Atlanta won the first meeting between these teams back in May, but the Wings have played much better basketball as of late.
Dallas is up to fifth in the league in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating, sitting ahead of the Dream in two of those categories. While Atlanta has been slightly better on defense this season, it has a negative net rating (minus-1.0) over its last 10 games.
The Dream are just 4-6 during that stretch despite entering the break on a three-game winning streak, and they’re just one game over .500 on the road.
Dallas is 8-4 straight up at home, and I think it’s a little undervalued at this price with Paige Bueckers expected to be in the lineup even though she missed a game before the break against New York.
Atlanta has the second-worst against the spread record on the road (5-8) this season, so I don’t love it in a pick’em scenario against this Dallas team.
At home, the Wings have the third-best net rating (plus-10.3) in the WNBA this season.
Pick: Wings Moneyline (-114 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.