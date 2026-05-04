Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1

The Anaheim Ducks are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, and they took down the Edmonton Oilers for their first series win since 2017. On the flip side, the Vegas Golden Knights have become perennial contenders in the NHL, and they showed that in their first-round win over the Utah Mammoth.

Both teams avoided going to Game 7 with a win in Game 6 to clinch their first-round victory. The Ducks got it done at home, while Vegas closed it out with a 5-1 win on the road.

Who will get out to a 1-0 series lead on Monday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 on Monday, May 4.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Ducks +1.5 (-180)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Ducks +140

Golden Knights -166

Total

6.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (4-1, 3.87 GAA, .873 SV%)

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (4-2, 2.57 GAA, .898 SV%)

Ducks vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ducks record: 4-2

Golden Knights record: 4-2

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+185)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Cutter Gauthier scored 20 goals in his rookie season, and really broke out this year. He put up 41 goals in 76 games, and he’s continued that pace in the playoffs.

Gauthier scored four goals in six games against the Oilers, finding the back of the net in three separate contests. He scored in two of the three meetings against the Golden Knights this season, including the only matchup this calendar year on February 1.

Carter Hart has been shaky in net for the Golden Knights, so I’ll take these +185 odds for Gauthier to stay hot in Vegas.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams played some high-scoring games in the first round, and I’m expecting that to continue as explained in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Ducks surprised a lot of people by taking down the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. Anaheim was able to keep up with the Oilers offensively, and even held Edmonton to just two goals in the series-clinching win.

But goals were the name of the game in that series, with totals getting as high as 7 (juiced to the OVER) in the final few games.

The Golden Knights’ offense appears to be clicking now as well after scoring five goals in each of its final three games against Utah. They need to score to make up for some shaky goaltending in the crease.

The Ducks won all three meetings this season by a final score of 4-3, including two in overtime. I’d be surprised if we don’t get a goalfest to start this series in Vegas.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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