Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2
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Game 1 between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers did not disappoint.
Anaheim came back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead late in the second period, and then Edmonton scored two unanswered goals, including the game-winner in the final minutes, to get the 4-3 win.
This should be another fast-paced game in Edmonton tonight.
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Oilers in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 22.
Ducks vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Ducks +1.5 (-148)
- Oilers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Ducks +164
- Oilers -198
Total
- 6.5 (Over -142/Under +120)
Ducks vs. Oilers Starting Goalies
- Ducks: Lukas Dostal (0-1., 4.12 GAA, .882 SV%)
- Oilers: Connor Ingram 1-0, 3.00 GAA, .893 SV%)
Ducks vs. Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, HBO Max, Victory+, KCOP-13
- Ducks record: 0-1
- Oilers record: 1-0
Ducks vs. Oilers Best NHL Prop Bets
Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet
- Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135)
Leo Carlsson came ready for his first playoff game, firing 14 pucks toward the net, 10 of which were shots on goal. The Ducks center ended up with a goal and an assist in the loss, and he’s been shooting the puck a ton as of late.
Carlsson ended the regular season with 38 shots on goal (55 total attempts) in his final 9 games. He went OVER 3.5 SOG in 6 of those 9 games, with 5+ SOG in 3 of them.
I can’t see a reason Carlsson won’t keep firing the puck in Game 2, and would take a ladder as high as you feel comfortable.
Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
The Oilers needed a furious comeback to avoid overtime and win the game, yet they're even bigger favorites at -198 than they closed in Game 1 (-178).
I’m tempted to take the Ducks outright at +164, and may split some of my bet on that, but getting Anaheim +1.5 at -148 seems too good to be true.
The Ducks are capable of keeping up with the Oilers offensively, and I’d rather take the +1.5 than lay six fewer cents on the OVER 6.5.
Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-148)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop