Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

Game 1 between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers did not disappoint.

Anaheim came back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead late in the second period, and then Edmonton scored two unanswered goals, including the game-winner in the final minutes, to get the 4-3 win.

This should be another fast-paced game in Edmonton tonight.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Oilers in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 22.

Ducks vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Ducks +1.5 (-148)

Oilers -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Ducks +164

Oilers -198

Total

6.5 (Over -142/Under +120)

Ducks vs. Oilers Starting Goalies

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (0-1., 4.12 GAA, .882 SV%)

Oilers: Connor Ingram 1-0, 3.00 GAA, .893 SV%)

Ducks vs. Oilers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place

How to Watch (TV): TBS, HBO Max, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks record: 0-1

Oilers record: 1-0

Ducks vs. Oilers Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135)

Leo Carlsson came ready for his first playoff game, firing 14 pucks toward the net, 10 of which were shots on goal. The Ducks center ended up with a goal and an assist in the loss, and he’s been shooting the puck a ton as of late.

Carlsson ended the regular season with 38 shots on goal (55 total attempts) in his final 9 games. He went OVER 3.5 SOG in 6 of those 9 games, with 5+ SOG in 3 of them.

I can’t see a reason Carlsson won’t keep firing the puck in Game 2, and would take a ladder as high as you feel comfortable.

Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick

The Oilers needed a furious comeback to avoid overtime and win the game, yet they're even bigger favorites at -198 than they closed in Game 1 (-178).

I’m tempted to take the Ducks outright at +164, and may split some of my bet on that, but getting Anaheim +1.5 at -148 seems too good to be true.

The Ducks are capable of keeping up with the Oilers offensively, and I’d rather take the +1.5 than lay six fewer cents on the OVER 6.5.

Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-148)

Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.