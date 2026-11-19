San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper went down towards the end of the team's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, leaving the game with a major limp.

Now, Harper has been ruled out for Thursday's contest wtih the Los Angeles Clippers with what the team is calling "left hip soreness." There is expected to be another update on Harper and his potential recovery timeline at some point on Thursday.

Dylan Harper is out tomorrow with left hip "Soreness". Spurs likely waiting on more test results before a longer time frame and more details are given. — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) November 18, 2026

Losing Harper for any period of time would be a major blow to a San Antonio team that is 12-3 and in second place in the Western Conference. The second-year guard has been arguably the team's second-best player this season, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3.

Even with Harper out on Thursday, oddsmakers have still set the Spurs as 15.5-point favorites at home against a Los Angeles team that has just four wins in the 2026-27 season.

San Antonio has a lot of potential options to slide into the starting lineup with Harper sidelined, but I've narrowed things down to one player that I expect to step up and have a big game on Nov. 19.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Clippers With Dylan Harper Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 17.5 Points (-119)

This season, the Clippers are allowing the second-most points per game to opposing point guards (32.51), which sets up well for both Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox with Harper sidelined.

Castle has been the more reliable scoring option between the two, averaging 15.3 points per game while taking at least 10 shots in 13 of his 15 matchups. Harper has emerged as the No. 2 scorer in this offense, so there is going to be a lot of slack to pick up in this matchup.

A former UConn star, Castle has cleared this prop five times in the 2026-27 season, including twice in his last three games (32 and 20 points in those matchups). He should be able to bully a smaller guard like Darius Garland, and Castle has seen his free-throw attempts rise in November while shooting over 43 percent from the field.

I believe he’s worth a look to step up with Harper sidelined.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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