Eagles Super Bowl Odds, Jalen Hurts MVP Odds Unchanged After Tush Push Ruling
The tush push isn't going anywhere and neither are the Eagles Super Bowl odds.
The NFL voted on a proposed ban of the tush push, but it didn't receive enough votes to pass. The vote was 22 in favor of banning the tush push and 10 against. They needed 24 votes for the measure to pass.
The Eagles have been the most successful team to utilize this move, which involves having other players push the quarterback into the endzone on a quarterback sneak on the goal line. Even when there were reports that the ban would happen, their odds didn't change. In fact, they were slightly shorter than just a week ago.
Ahead of the NFL schedule release last week, the Eagles were +700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now the Eagles are +650 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
Hurts, the beneficiary of many “brotherly shoves,” as they call the tush push in Philadelphia, has also seen his NFL MVP odds shorten. He was +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win MVP after the Super Bowl, but is now down to +1700 at DraftKings.
The Eagles popularized the tush push in 2022 and have been by far the most successful in utilizing it. According to ESPN, they’ve scored 27 touchdowns and converted 92 first downs using it in that time frame.
The Bills have also used the play to their advantage, with ESPN reporting they and the Eagles converted 87% of their attempts while the rest of the league is at 71%. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is similarly strong to Hurts, which is a key ingredient in success.
The NFL called banning the play a player safety issue, though no such data has been provided to support that claim.
The Eagles' win total has also not changed, sticking at 11.5 wins with -110 odds on either side at DraftKings.
