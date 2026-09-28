Eagles vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3

What better way to bet on a primetime football game than betting on a few touchdowns?

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week, and there are a bunch of intriguing playmakers that could hit paydirt to close out this week’s action.

The Bears’ offense has been feast or famine this season, scoring 59 points in Week 1 and just three points in Week 2. With Caleb Williams (hamstring) sidelined, bettors may have to get creative when it comes to wagering on Chicago in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are off to a solid start throwing the ball this season, and Jalen Hurts has carried an offense that is in the top half of the league in EPA/Play despite Saquon Barkley (stinger) missing most of Week 2.

Even with the Chicago short-handed on the offensive side of the ball, there is one player that I’m eyeing to find the end zone for it on Monday night.

Plus, there are two Eagles props that I like in this matchup, including one for star quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Let’s dive into the odds and the analysis behind each of these plays to close out Week 3.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+110)

D’Andre Swift has 34 carries and six receptions for the Bears through two weeks, playing over 62 percent of the snaps in the process.

The veteran running back found the end zone three times in Week 1, and he should be one of the focal points of the offense against an Eagles team that is just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush. The Eagles have given up 4.2 yards per carry and three rushing scores in just two games this season.

Since Chicago’s passing game is going to be tough to project with a backup under center, I don’t mind taking Swift or Kyle Monangai (+180) to hit paydirt on Monday night.

Eagles Defense/ST Anytime TD (+600)

I’m going to take a long shot prop on Monday with the Bears starting veteran Case Keenum in this matchup.

Keenum has 51 interceptions in 80 career games (66 starts), including six pick-sixes. He last started a game in 2023, throwing three picks in two appearances with the Houston Texans.

This Philly defense has a ton of talent, and cornerbacks Tariq Woolen, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell may all be looking to jump a route against Keenum on Monday. The Bears turned the ball over multiple times with Williams under center in Week 2, and I think any time a backup quarterback is playing, this prop is worth a look for the opposing defense.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+125)

Jalen Hurts has yet to score a touchdown on the ground this season, throwing for five scores in two games instead.

The Eagles quarterback had four seasons in a row with at least 10 rushing scores before registering just eight last season. Still, Hurts is a pretty good bet to get in with his legs on a weekly basis.

With Saquon Barkley banged up in Week 2 and playing less than 20 percent of the snaps, the Eagles may not want to tax him too much on Monday. That could lead to a few more designed runs for Hurts, who has already carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards and four first downs in 2026.

I prefer this prop over Barkley, who is set at minus odds to score in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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