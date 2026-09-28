Eagles vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 3 (Bet on DeVonta Smith)

Monday Night Football in Week 3 features an NFC battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, two teams with playoff expectations in 2026 after winning their respective divisions in 2025.

Philly is a road favorite in this matchup with Caleb Williams (hamstring) sidelined, but I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite plays in this primetime clash.

Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a huge game in Week 2 in a win over the Tennessee Titans, and he could build on that against a Chicago secondary that struggled in Week 1 in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Plus, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been on fire for the Eagles to open this season, throwing for five scores in two games.

The Bears are a little tougher to figure out with their offense down Williams, but I have a prop for their running game on Monday.

Let’s check out the latest odds for each of these plays as we close out Week 3 of th 2026 season.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

D’Andre Swift OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-110)

DeVonta Smith OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-+135)

D’Andre Swift OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-110)

Bears running back D’Andre Swift has been a huge part of the team’s offense through two weeks, and he could see even more touches with a backup quarterback in the game on Monday night.

Swift has 18 and 16 carries in his first two matchups, playing 62.4 percent of the Bears’ snaps. While Kyle Monangai is also going to mix into this backfield, Swift has been the preferred option for Chicago over the last two seasons with Ben Johnson at the helm.

Philadelphia has really struggled against the run this season, ranking 27th in EPA/Rush and allowed 4.2 yards per carry. So, Johnson may look to take the pressure off his quarterback and lean on the running game on Monday.

If Swift has a big day, the Bears may have an outside chance of pulling off an upset.

DeVonta Smith OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Former first-round pick DeVonta Smith went off in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 yards and a score.

Smith now has 19 targets and 13 grabs through two games, tallying 53 yards in Week 1 and 117 in Week 2. He should be able to take advantage of a Chicago pass defense that is 20th in the league in EPA/Pass despite facing Bryce Young and Carson Wentz over the first two weeks.

The Eagles no longer have to cater to A.J. Brown on the outside, and Smith has proven he has a great rapport with Hurts early in 2026. I’m backing him to build on a solid Week 2 in this primetime matchup.

Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-+135)

The Eagles’ new offense has looked pretty good in 2026, ranking 13th in EPA/Play and 15th in EPA/Pass even with Brown now in New England.

Hurts has thrown five touchdowns in two games (at least two in each game) while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

The Chicago defense allowed three passing scores to Bryce Young in Week 1, and Hurts should be able to find some success through the air since the Bears are a bottom-12 unit in EPA/Pass.

I think this prop is a little mispriced, especially since Philly was forced to go away from the run game in Week 2 with Saquon Barkley banged up. Hurts has proven he’s a quality passer at the NFL level, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he clears this line for the third game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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